Raid finds drugs, cash at Warren home

WARREN — The Trumbull Ashtabula Group drug task force today found drugs while serving a search warrant with federal agents at a 1030 Mason St. NW home.

Found in the home were 30 grams of suspected heroin, one gram of suspected cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a quantity of pills, the opiate antidote naloxone; 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and $2,416 cash.

Four people were in the home. One of them, Charles Simpson, no age or address released, was taken into custody on several warrants.

Charges are pending against the other three people who were in the home. The suspected drugs will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further testing. The warrant capped off a three-month investigation, said a TAG news release.