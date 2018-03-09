Pennsylvania’s lucky streak ends in bids for mini-casinos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s luck with an aggressive expansion of casino gambling has hit the skids for the moment.

Owners of the state’s most expansive casino licenses didn’t bid in Friday’s auction of the fifth mini-casino license authorized under a four-month-old state law aimed at scraping up cash for Pennsylvania’s threadbare treasury.

The minimum bid was $7.5 million, and the first four rounds raised $120 million.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says it’ll hold a new round of bidding March 21 that allows bids by license owners that already won the rights to a mini-casino license, as well as the owners of two smaller casinos, Valley Forge Casino Resort and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin.

Each mini-casino can have 750 slot machines and 30 table games. Bidding could eventually open up to other entities.