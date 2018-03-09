Partnership misses out on $10M infrastructure grant

YOUNGSTOWN — The federal government has denied a $10.2 million grant application for the Youngstown SMAR²T Network.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments was the lead applicant on the grant proposal to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

See the application and supporting documents.

The Youngstown SMAR²T Network would connect strategic, medical, manufacturing, academic, residential, recreational, technology and employment centers that are located in the city’s economic core.

Eastgate partnered with the city of Youngstown, Eastern Gateway Community College, Mercy Health, Mill Creek MetroParks, Western Reserve Transit Authority, Youngstown State University and the philanthropic community to secure $2.3 million in cash and $7.9 million in in-kind services for a total of $10.2 million in local support.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that our SMAR2T project was not selected for funding through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program,” YSU spokesman Ron Cole said. We were very hopeful that our proposal, a collaboration of more than a dozen institutions in Youngstown, would have been favorably received and funded.”

The local partners remain committed to continuing efforts to implement the project.