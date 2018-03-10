Pa. lawmaker gets restraining order against another lawmaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who says a fellow lawmaker pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her has gotten a restraining order against him.

State Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges that fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli pointed a gun at her in 2012 and on another occasion, when the two were in a car, warned he would crash the vehicle while speeding 100 mph on a highway, The Citizens' Voice reported .

A Luzerne County judged granted the restraining order today, barring Miccarelli from contacting Toohil and prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

He has not been charged with any crime and denies the allegations. He called them "complete fabrications" in a March 1 Facebook post.

Frank Keel, a spokesman for Miccarelli, called the allegations outrageous and baseless, part of a smear campaign. He questioned why Toohil would wait "six long years" to take legal action.

"She knew Nick was recently married. It's unconscionable that Toohil would abuse the [protection from abuse] process in this way at this time, knowing the shame and embarrassment it would bring to Nick and his new family."