MCCTC students plan race to benefit local food banks

CANFIELD

A 3.14 mile PI Day Trail Run Challenge is scheduled for this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center campus on Palmyra Road in Canfield in honor of Pi Day. This race has been organized by the students in the Culinary, Cosmetology and Creative Arts programs at MCCTC to raise money for local food banks in the area. The course will cover pavement, grassy fields and muddy trails on the MCCTC campus. T-shirts are guaranteed to all participants pre-registered. Those that finish the race will receive a pie and there will be winners in all age groups. Pre-registration is $25 or $30 the day of the event.

You can find all of the advance registration and information at http://www.runsignup.com