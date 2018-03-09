Man accused of firing shot near girlfriend's head
Photo
Joseph Sferra
NORTH LIMA
A Beaver Township man is accused of firing a bullet that landed a few feet from his girlfriend’s head Wednesday.
Police charged Joseph Sferra, 35, of West Garfield Road, with felonious assault and using a weapon while intoxicated. Sferra’s girlfriend was sitting on a couch when he shot at her, according to the report. An officer found the round in a wall close to where she was seated.
Sferra will appear in Mahoning County Court in Canfield 9:30 a.m. March 23.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 7, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Tony Sferra caps 53-year career as firefighter
- November 22, 2017 1:04 p.m.
N.C. man accused of decapitating puppy, assaulting girlfriend
- November 8, 2016 midnight
Man arraigned after girlfriend wounded during fight
- December 5, 2016 9:43 a.m.
Police probe Hillman Street shooting
- October 3, 2016 11:06 a.m.
Man in Warren charged after shots fired at house
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.