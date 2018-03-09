Man accused of firing shot near girlfriend's head

March 9, 2018 at 12:42p.m.

Joseph Sferra

NORTH LIMA

A Beaver Township man is accused of firing a bullet that landed a few feet from his girlfriend’s head Wednesday.

Police charged Joseph Sferra, 35, of West Garfield Road, with felonious assault and using a weapon while intoxicated. Sferra’s girlfriend was sitting on a couch when he shot at her, according to the report. An officer found the round in a wall close to where she was seated.

Sferra will appear in Mahoning County Court in Canfield 9:30 a.m. March 23.

