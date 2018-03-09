Mahoning County High School gets state auditor award

March 9, 2018 at 1:39p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County High School received an Auditor of State Award for its clean audit report.

The awards are presented by Auditor of State Dave Yost to local governments and school districts after the completion of a financial audit. To receive the award, entities must file timely financial reports that meet several criteria including a lack of significant deficiencies.

