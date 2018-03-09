Mahoning County High School gets state auditor award
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County High School received an Auditor of State Award for its clean audit report.
The awards are presented by Auditor of State Dave Yost to local governments and school districts after the completion of a financial audit. To receive the award, entities must file timely financial reports that meet several criteria including a lack of significant deficiencies.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 5, 2017 1:15 p.m.
Canfield schools get state auditor award
- February 18, 2018 midnight
Hanoverton award
- October 10, 2017 3:30 p.m.
WRTA receives clean audit report
- January 2, 2017 midnight
Family court gets state certification
- March 4, 2017 midnight
Meeting scheduled
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.