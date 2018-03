Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CHAMPLIN, HARLEY A, 09/13/1978, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

CORBISELLO, ROCCI J III, 01/30/1958, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DEVOE, KORRON J,10/27/1981, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, NONSUPPORT OF DEPENDENTS

HUFFMAN, DAVID J JR, 01/20/1981, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

HUNTER, AMBER MARIE, 07/31/1991,MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PONDILLO, ADAM JAMES, 03/02/1982, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

COFIELD, SAVANHA MARIE, 08/15/1996, 03/08/2018

FLEETION, MOSE D JR, 10/18/1990, 02/09/2018

HEYDLE, ALYSSA RAE, 01/13/1999, 09/07/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HUDSON, SHAWNTERRA, 09/16/1992, 03/08/2018, TIME SERVED

MOHAMADI, PARISA, 08/07/1965, 03/05/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY