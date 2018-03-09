Rape suspects receive $60,000 bond

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County judge Thursday set bonds at $60,000 for two men accused in the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Mose Fleetion Jr., 27, of Neosho Road and Charles Griffin, 28, of Hudson Avenue face charges of rape and sexually battery in connection with a November rape that occurred when the alleged victim was impaired to a degree that she could not resist or consent, according to a February indictment.

Boardman Police Sgt. Chuck Hillman said the victim told police she and a friend had been drinking alcohol with Fleetion and Griffin, and she was unconscious when the rape occurred.

U.S. Marshals arrested both men Feb. 9. They have remained in the Mahoning County jail since.

If the two make bond, Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court ordered them to remain under electronically monitored house arrest and to avoid contact with the alleged victim.

Fleetion, a student at Youngstown State University, will be permitted to attend classes. His attorney said he expects to graduate in May.

Both men requested permission to drop their kids off at school when their wives are at work, which the judge granted.

Judge D’Apolito said there will be “no tolerance” if either man does anything other than drive directly there and back.