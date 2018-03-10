It's maple syrup season at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN — Warmer weather signals not only the approach of spring but the arrival of nature’s sweetest season.

Above-freezing temperatures cause sap to rise in maple trees, making it the perfect time to make syrup.

That’s exactly what the Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association will do, using sap from a grove of maple trees in Mill Creek MetroParks.

The public is invited to observe the syrup-making process Saturday with two MetroParks events. The Sugar Shack, located behind the Morley Pavilion, will be open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m.

Additionally, a MetroParks naturalist will lead a “Maple Syrup Saunter” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The 2-mile hike, starting at the Wick Recreation Area on the West Side, will include a stop at the Sugar Shack for a syrup-making demonstration.

