BUSINESS DIGEST

Interested in site

LORDSTOWN

TJX Companies Inc. is interested in building a warehousing and distribution operation on Bailey Road for its T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods brands.

The project could potentially bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

There will be a public meeting about the project at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lordstown Administration Building at 1455 Salt Springs Road.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber confirmed Thursday it has been working with the company on the project and said it is in the preliminary stages.

Rise in production

COLUMBUS

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 4,193,562 barrels of oil and 503 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to the figures released today by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The figures show a 16.32 percent increase in oil production year-over-year and a 38.39 percent increase in natural-gas production.

For the year, the state produced 9.24 percent fewer barrels of oil from 2016 and 24.26 percent more natural gas.

Sonatas recalled

detroit

Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air-bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the air bags from deploying.

The company says in government documents that it has four reports of air bags not inflating. It was not clear if anyone was hurt.

The cars were made between Dec. 11, 2009 and Sept. 29, 2010. Hyundai is still working on a fix for the problem. It expects the recall to start April 20.

Cigna to pay $52B for Express Scripts

Health insurer Cigna is buying the nation’s biggest pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts, the latest in a string of proposed tie-ups as health care’s bill payers attempt to get a grip on rising costs.

The $52 billion deal announced Thursday follows the drugstore chain CVS Health Corp.’s roughly $69 billion bid to buy the insurer Aetna Inc., an acquisition the companies detailed in December.

UK police: 21 sought aid after poisoning

LONDON

About 21 people have received medical treatment after a nerve-agent attack on an ex-Russian spy, British police said Thursday, as the U.K. vowed strong action against whoever was responsible for the “brazen and reckless” act.

Three people remain hospitalized after the poisoning Sunday in the southern English city of Salisbury – former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter and a British police officer who tried to help them.

The ex-spy and his daughter remain in critical condition in a Salisbury hospital. A police officer who came to their aid, Sgt. Nick Bailey, is hospitalized in a serious condition, though he is conscious and talking, officials said.

Staff/wire reports