Man indicted in West Side shooting death

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the man police suspect in the Saturday shooting death of an Austintown man on a charge of aggravated murder.

Mark Winlock, 18, also of Austintown, is charged with the death of Brandon Wareham, also 18, who died of his wounds after being shot about 3:20 p.m. Saturday in a drive in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on the city’s West Side.

Winlock was a suspect immediately after the shooting and surrendered to police Monday. He was arraigned in municipal court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $1 million.

At his arraignment, prosecutors said Wareham went to the Rhoda Avenue home to sell about $100 worth of marijuana and several people, most of them under 20, were present. When Wareham arrived, someone came to his car to buy the marijuana, but they said they did not have the money and went back inside the house.

That is when prosecutors say Winlock came out of the house, grabbed Wareham in a headlock and fired two shots. Wareham managed to back out of the drive but hit a parked car. He died of his wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Wareham’s girlfriend was in the seat next to him when he was shot, prosecutors said at the arraignment.