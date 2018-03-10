Cordray isn’t looking for state Dems to endorse in his gubernatorial race

YOUNGSTOWN — Richard Cordray, the presumed frontrunner in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, said he isn’t looking for the state party to endorse in the race.

“I have not sought an endorsement,” he told The Vindicator on Friday. “The party just went through this with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton and it caused a lot of hard feelings. I don’t want to push for that endorsement.”

Cordray, a former state treasurer and attorney general, is running in the May 8 primary against state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill.

“There’s something about an open primary where everybody is competing,” Cordray said. “The voters are getting a chance to see all of the candidates and hear from them. To me, that has a real appeal.”

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com