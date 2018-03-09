Columbiana County Court magistrate expected to be named to court of appeals

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A Columbiana County Common Pleas Court magistrate is expected to be named shortly to a vacant seat on the 7th District Court of Appeals.

Kathleen Bartlett of North Jackson, a Columbiana County court magistrate for the past 12 years, was the only person to apply for the open position.

The Mahoning County Republican Party was conducting a screening process and was to recommend finalists to Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, who will select the person to fill the remainder of Mary DeGenaro’s term on the court of appeals.

“Because only one candidate sought the appointment, there’s no need for a screening committee,” said Mark Munroe, Mahoning Republican chairman. “We forwarded [Bartlett’s name] to Columbus.”

Munroe said he’s met with Bartlett and “she is an outstanding prospect both as a candidate and judge.” He added that he gave “my strongest recommendation that she be appointed as quickly as possible.”

Bartlett, who is also a part-time magistrate in Leetonia’s mayor’s court and a former Salem assistant law director, is the only Republican in the court of appeals race.

Damian DeGenova of Poland, a Struthers Municipal Court magistrate, had also filed as a Republican for the position, but has since withdrawn from the primary.

Bartlett will face the winner of the two-person Democratic primary in the November general election.

The Democratic candidates are Mahoning County Court Judge David A. D’Apolito and Holly Hanni, both of Boardman. Two Democrats who filed – Aaron Hively of New Middletown and Mark A. Hanni of Youngstown – have since quit the race.

The position pays $152,850 annually.

The appeals position was vacated Jan. 26 by Judge DeGenaro, who was selected to fill an unexpired term on the Ohio Supreme Court. She is the lone Republican candidate for that spot on the state’s highest court.

The 7th District includes Mahoning, Columbiana, Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe and Noble counties.