Certified PGA Pro

Andy Santor, head professional at Mill Creek Golf Course, has become a certified PGA Professional in the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, Mill Creek MetroParks announced.

PGA’s certified professional program offers four certifications: player development, golf operations, golf facility management and teaching and coaching.

“I’m extremely excited to offer the new skills I’ve recently acquired in the PGA Certified Teaching & Coaching Education program at Mill Creek this season,” Santor said. “This will give us the ability to offer unique, expanded and cutting-edge instructional services moving forward. In addition, it will help us keep our programs fresh and inviting as we look to continue the growth and popularity of our sport in the Mahoning Valley.”