Certified PGA Pro
YOUNGSTOWN
Andy Santor, head professional at Mill Creek Golf Course, has become a certified PGA Professional in the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, Mill Creek MetroParks announced.
PGA’s certified professional program offers four certifications: player development, golf operations, golf facility management and teaching and coaching.
“I’m extremely excited to offer the new skills I’ve recently acquired in the PGA Certified Teaching & Coaching Education program at Mill Creek this season,” Santor said. “This will give us the ability to offer unique, expanded and cutting-edge instructional services moving forward. In addition, it will help us keep our programs fresh and inviting as we look to continue the growth and popularity of our sport in the Mahoning Valley.”
More like this from vindy.com
- August 26, 2016 12:06 a.m.
SPORTS DIGEST || Calica’s big night leads Scrappers to win
- August 20, 2016 12:10 a.m.
YSU’s Barchetti, Pluchinsky lead on Day 1
- June 25, 2017 midnight
area golf calendar Upcoming outings and scrambles
- July 2, 2017 midnight
area golf calendar | Upcoming outings and scrambles
- April 30, 2017 midnight
KARZMER: Golf brings new pals together
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.