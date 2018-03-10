California man gets prison for $1M in tax refund fraud

March 9, 2018 at 8:54p.m.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to prison for attempting to steal more than $1 million in tax refund checks in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says 42-year-old Kefvon Keffen Baker was part of a nationwide bank fraud conspiracy based in Los Angeles in which people stole U.S. Treasury refund checks, opened bank accounts under those taxpayers' identities, deposited the checks and withdrew money.

Baker was sentenced to more than five years in prison today on conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity-theft charges.

Prosecutors said Baker tried to steal the sum in just one month of activity in the area.

The Leesburg Police Department, Arlington County Police Department and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office helped investigate.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Rogers


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$425000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500