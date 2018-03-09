UPDATE | Reports: Toys “R” Us to liquidate operations
YOUNGSTOWN
Toys “R” Us is prepping to liquidate its U.S. operations, according to several media reports.
The toy chain filed bankruptcy in September and hasn’t found a buyer or reached a debt restructuring deal with lenders, reports said.
Locally, there are Toys “R” Us stores at 317 Boardman Poland Road and 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road Warren.
In January, the chain announced it would close about 182 stores or about 20 percent.
On the closing list were five Ohio stores in Cincinnati, Dayton, Mentor, Dublin and Western Hills and nine Pennsylvania stores in Horsham, Erie, Monroeville, Exton, Ross, Washington, Beaver Valley and Williamsport.
