Black men challenged to combat high infant mortality
YOUNGSTOWN — A dozen men and women gathered at New Bethel Baptist Church to discuss the issue of infant mortality in the black community and how male roles in child rearing are pivotal to helping reduce deaths.
Stacy Scott, executive director of the Global Infant Safe Sleep Center, and Nathaniel Jordan II, the executive director of the Youngstown chapter of Fatherhood Matters, led a discussion Friday evening at the South Side church entitled “A Community of Committed Men” that focused on the role men play in the health of expectant mothers and their unborn and new born children.
The discussion also focused on safe sleep habits for infants.
