Arrested after fleeing
YOUNGSTOWN
A man wanted on warrants from three counties was arrested early Thursday by police after reports said he ran from an officer trying to take him into custody.
Reports said police tried to detain Robert Grier, 47, of Youngstown, about 3:15 a.m. at Overland Avenue and Cohasset Drive on the South Side while investigating a report that someone threw a brick through a window. Grier began running away and reaching in his pockets as he ran.
Officers stunned Grier twice with their electronic stun weapon before he stopped running. Inside his pants pockets he had a broken crack pipe, reports said.
Police said Grier has warrants from Mahoning County for possession of heroin, Franklin County for robbery and Trumbull County for larceny. He is in the Mahoning County jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 8, 2018 10:40 a.m.
Man wanted in three counties stunned by police
- August 31, 2016 midnight
Liberty police tase man who reportedly ran from officer
- February 13, 2018 midnight
Man who ran from courthouse caught after scuffle with hospital police
- July 26, 2017 11:30 a.m.
Stun gun used to stop man fleeing traffic stop
- October 13, 2016 4:30 p.m.
Mahoning County grand jury indicts 24
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.