Arrested after fleeing

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wanted on warrants from three counties was arrested early Thursday by police after reports said he ran from an officer trying to take him into custody.

Reports said police tried to detain Robert Grier, 47, of Youngstown, about 3:15 a.m. at Overland Avenue and Cohasset Drive on the South Side while investigating a report that someone threw a brick through a window. Grier began running away and reaching in his pockets as he ran.

Officers stunned Grier twice with their electronic stun weapon before he stopped running. Inside his pants pockets he had a broken crack pipe, reports said.

Police said Grier has warrants from Mahoning County for possession of heroin, Franklin County for robbery and Trumbull County for larceny. He is in the Mahoning County jail.