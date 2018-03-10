AP source: Browns trade QB Kizer to Packers
CLEVELAND (AP) — After one difficult season, the Browns threw DeShone Kizer away.
Cleveland traded its starting quarterback today to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for cornerback Damarious Randall, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The teams will also swap late-round picks, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from announcing any trades until next week.
Kizer, who went 0-15 as a starter and led the NFL with 22 interceptions during a straining rookie season, will compete for Green Bay's backup job behind star Aaron Rodgers.
Kizer's trade capped a dizzying few hours on the final Friday of the league year for the Browns, who also pulled off deals to acquire quarterback Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo and star wide receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami.
Cleveland selected the rifle-armed Kizer in the second round last year, and after a strange training camp in which he passed both Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler on the depth chart, the 22-year-old was named the Browns' starter by coach Hue Jackson.
Kizer showed flashes of potential and promise, but not enough and the Browns decided it was time to move on.
