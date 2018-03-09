6 firefighters promoted


Published March 9, 2018 at 12:00 a.m.
Updated March 9, 2018 at 12:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City fire Chief Barry Finley promoted six firefighters and swore in a seventh Thursday at a ceremony at the main fire station downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Promoted from firefighter to lieutenant were Jacob Emery, Brian Charles and Jonathan Racco.

Promoted from lieutenant to captain were Justin Quarles, Benjamin Esposito and Timothy Hrina.

Sworn in as a new firefighter was Joshua Riley.

