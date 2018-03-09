Two men facing drug charges in Warren raids

Police say charges to be filed later against 2 more suspects

Staff report

WARREN

Two city men were arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on felony drug-trafficking charges after police searched three homes Saturday and confiscated drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The raids were conducted at 2734 Brier St. SE, 2739 Brier St. SE and 1612 Jackson St. SW.

At 2739 Brier, officers with the Warren Street Crimes Unit Tactical-Entry Team found 39 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 18 grams of suspected heroin, a digital scale and $2,930 in cash.

Antwon D. Williams, 36, of Fourth Street Southwest, was taken to jail and charged with cocaine trafficking and heroin trafficking. A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday in municipal court, and he was released after posting $50,000 bond.

At 1612 Jackson St., police seized 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected heroin, a digital scale, three handguns and $1,670 in cash.

Norman A. Miller, 31, of Jackson Street Southwest, was taken to the Trumbull County jail and charged with cocaine trafficking and heroin trafficking.

A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday, and he was released after posting $35,000 bond.

At 2734 Brier, police confiscated a handgun, suspected heroin, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Two suspects were released pending further investigation from that address because of health issues, and charges will be filed later, police said.