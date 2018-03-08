Youngstown fire chief promotes six, hires new firefighter
YOUNGSTOWN
City fire Chief Barry Finley promoted six firefighters and swore in a seventh today at a ceremony at the main fire station downtown.
Promoted from firefighter to lieutenant were Jacob Emery, Brian Charles and Jonathan Racco.
Promoted from lieutenant to captain were Justin Quarles, Benjamin Esposito and Timothy Hrina.
Sworn in as a new firefighter was Joshua Riley.
