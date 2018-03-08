Women say fake cop burst into home
YOUNGSTOWN
A pair of women in an Eddie Street home told police Wednesday someone kicked in their back door, claiming to be a cop, and ransacked their kitchen.
Police were called to the home about 8:50 p.m., where the women, who reports said were hysterical, said they heard a loud bang, then someone shout “Police! Get on the ground!’ before kicking in the door.
The women hid under a bed and told police the person who forced entry left after noticing there were three children in the home.
Nothing appeared to have been taken, reports said.
