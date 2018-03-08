Warren woman arrested in five retail thefts

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a woman wanted for five retail thefts.

According to police reports, police took custody of Rebecca Robinson, 42, of Warren at Home Depot on Tuesday.

The theft warrants stem from several thefts reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods in October, according to reports.

The charges are in connection with an Oct. 5 theft of $394 worth of clothing; an Oct. 8 theft of $500 worth of merchandise; an Oct. 11 theft of $500 worth of merchandise; and an Oct. 17 theft of $800 worth of merchandise, according to reports.

Additionally, Robinson is charged with theft for a Feb. 27 theft of $198 worth of items from Home Depot.

Robinson was taken to the Mahoning County jail after being taken to an area hospital for reported chest pains, police said.