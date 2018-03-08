Warren tire business raided by authorities

WARREN — Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene at a tire business on Warren’s North Side, according to The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV.

Agents from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Theft and Fraud Investigation Unit raided Scrapper Dan’s Tire Hole on Forest Street NW along with assistance from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department and the Warren Law Department, the TV station reported.

Daniel Helman of Maxwell Avenue registered Scrapper Dan’s Tire Hole LLC with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office in May 2017.

The nature of the investigation remains unclear.