Warren and Youngstown YWCAs to merge

March 8, 2018 at 11:07a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The YWCAs of both Warren and Youngstown announced today that they will combine to form YWCA Mahoning Valley.

The boards of directors for both YWCAs have approved the merger. It's anticipated to go into effect April 1.

"Today we are making history," said Leah Merritt, CEO and YWCA Youngstown.

Both organizations share the YWCA USA's mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The YWCA does not anticipate layoffs from the merger.

