VLT revenue decline in February at Austintown racino

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course saw a slight decrease year-over-year in video lottery terminal revenue in February.

In February 2018, the Austintown racino reported $9,521,457 in VLT, or slot machine, revenue, and in February 2017, the racino generated $9,706,480, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

In February 2018, there was an average of 1,034 slot machines, compared with 986 slot machines in February 2017.

The state’s seven racinos reported slot-machine revenue of $79,460,983 in February 2018, compared with $78,335,701 in revenue made during February 2017.

The commission noted that Belterra Park in Cincinnati was closed due to flooding from Feb. 19 through Feb. 28.

The state’s four casinos reported revenue of $67,617,088 in February 2018, compared with $67,212,080 made in February 2017, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission.