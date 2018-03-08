Test for patrol officer

March 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

The Warren Civil Service Commission is making plans to give a test for entry-level patrol officer in May because the last list of candidates was exhausted without hiring the needed number of officers.

Commission member Todd Johnson, a Warren pastor, said he will be organizing a minority-outreach event, probably in April, to “drum up interest” among people locally in choosing a career in law enforcement.

Another facet of the outreach will be to advertise the need for Warren police officers in “high-minority cities.”

