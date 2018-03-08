Test for patrol officer
WARREN
The Warren Civil Service Commission is making plans to give a test for entry-level patrol officer in May because the last list of candidates was exhausted without hiring the needed number of officers.
Commission member Todd Johnson, a Warren pastor, said he will be organizing a minority-outreach event, probably in April, to “drum up interest” among people locally in choosing a career in law enforcement.
Another facet of the outreach will be to advertise the need for Warren police officers in “high-minority cities.”
More like this from vindy.com
- March 7, 2018 9:26 a.m.
Warren to give test for patrol officer
- February 8, 2018 midnight
Adding 3 patrol officers
- March 11, 2017 12:05 a.m.
With too few candidates, Warren to give additional police, firefighter tests
- June 8, 2017 8:42 a.m.
Veteran’s Outreach helps veterans in need
- January 9, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Warren to allow entry level police officers up to age 40
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.