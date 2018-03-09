Struthers students display acts of kindness

STRUTHERS — After losing their daughters in a tragic accident, Susan Dieter-Robinson and Tom Robinson wanted to honor the girls by spreading love and kindness.

The thought turned into the “Love Rocks” movement, beginning in the Oregon couple’s area and spreading. Around the world, people paint hearts on rocks and either leave them for strangers to find or give them to someone in need of an act of kindness.

Anna Dieter-Eckerdt, 6, and Abigail Robinson, 11, were killed in 2013 after a vehicle drove into a pile of leaves in which the girls were playing. After the accident, Dieter-Robinson, formerly of Canfield, began decorating rocks and leaving them around her hometown.

Recently, Struthers sixth-graders made their own love rocks and wrote accompanying letters.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com