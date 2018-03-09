Struthers boys beat Howland in district semifinal
BOARDMAN — The Struthers boys basketball team beat Howland 49-48 in a back-and-forth Division II district semifinal tonight at Boardman High School.
The Wildcays move on to a district final against Lakeview at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Return to Vindy.com and read Friday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
