Randy Law candidacy for state representative is challenged

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections heard testimony this week regarding a protest by three Republicans of the state representative candidacy of Randy Law, the former county Republican Party chairman.

The board did not decide the issue but will receive legal briefs from the attorneys involved by Monday and rule on the matter at a meeting at noon March 19, the elections board said.

Law is running for the Republican nomination for 64th District Ohio House of Representatives, a state central committee position and a county central committee position for Ward 1G in Warren.

But Kevin Wyndham, current county party chairman, and Republicans Cheryl Tennant and Michael Bollas wrote letters to the elections board arguing that Law is not eligible for one or more of the positions because he does not live at the address on Clemmens Avenue Northwest that Law gives as his legal address.

Law testified during the hearing he stayed at the Clemmens address an unspecified “number of times” over the past 18 months, but the water has been off at the home part of that time.