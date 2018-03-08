Selected local stocks

March 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1247.840.84

Aqua America, .71 33.420.22

Avalon Holdings,2.120.00

Chemical Bank, .2757.80-0.19

Community Health Sys.4.87 0.02

Cortland Bancorp, .2825.60-0.15

Farmers Nat., .1614.450.15

First Energy, 1.44 31.57-0.28

Fifth/Third, .5233.660.00

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.740.03

General Motors, 1.5237.76-0.17

General Electric, .9214.50-0.14

Huntington Bank, .28 16.270.07

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.500.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.73-0.43

Key Corp, .3421.950.25

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.91-0.45

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 176.37-1.47

PNC, 2.20159.640.30

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.93-1.70

Stoneridge 24.560.09

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.770.19

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

