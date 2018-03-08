Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1247.840.84
Aqua America, .71 33.420.22
Avalon Holdings,2.120.00
Chemical Bank, .2757.80-0.19
Community Health Sys.4.87 0.02
Cortland Bancorp, .2825.60-0.15
Farmers Nat., .1614.450.15
First Energy, 1.44 31.57-0.28
Fifth/Third, .5233.660.00
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00
FNB Corp., .4814.740.03
General Motors, 1.5237.76-0.17
General Electric, .9214.50-0.14
Huntington Bank, .28 16.270.07
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.500.04
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.73-0.43
Key Corp, .3421.950.25
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 29.91-0.45
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 176.37-1.47
PNC, 2.20159.640.30
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.93-1.70
Stoneridge 24.560.09
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.770.19
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
