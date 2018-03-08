Polka Dot meeting
BOARDMAN
The Mahoning Valley Chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Wolf Tavern, 1295 Boardman-Canfield Road. Women interested in business connections can attend their first meeting at no cost. Lunch is from a limited menu.
You must register to attend, and space is limited.
Registration is open and available at www.polkadotpowerhouse.com. Or call Sandy Barger, managing director, at 330-518-5383, or send her an email at sandyrockthedot@yahoo.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 4, 2018 8:34 a.m.
Polka Dot Powerhouse will meet Tuesday
- January 1, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST
- October 28, 2016 9:28 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
- February 9, 2018 midnight
CLUB CALENDAR
- February 2, 2018 midnight
CLUB CALENDAR
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.