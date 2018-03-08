Polka Dot meeting

March 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning Valley Chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Wolf Tavern, 1295 Boardman-Canfield Road. Women interested in business connections can attend their first meeting at no cost. Lunch is from a limited menu.

You must register to attend, and space is limited.

Registration is open and available at www.polkadotpowerhouse.com. Or call Sandy Barger, managing director, at 330-518-5383, or send her an email at sandyrockthedot@yahoo.com.

