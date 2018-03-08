Pence will visit Cleveland on Friday
CLEVELAND
Vice President Mike Pence will travel Friday to Cleveland to deliver the keynote remarks at an America First Policies’ “Tax Cut to Put America First” event.
Pence will also participate in a campaign event later that day for U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a Columbus-area Republican running for re-election.
