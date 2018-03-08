Pence will visit Cleveland on Friday

March 8, 2018 at 11:34a.m.

Photo by William D. Lewis | Governor Mike Pence at a rally in Leetonia, Ohio on September 28, 2016. William D. Leiws - The Vindicator.

CLEVELAND

Vice President Mike Pence will travel Friday to Cleveland to deliver the keynote remarks at an America First Policies’ “Tax Cut to Put America First” event.

Pence will also participate in a campaign event later that day for U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a Columbus-area Republican running for re-election.

