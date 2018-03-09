Ohio man convicted of slaying woman with baby in car sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man found guilty of fatally shooting a woman found dead in a car with her unharmed 6-month-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s statement says 36-year-old Brandon Carr was sentenced today in Dayton in the death of 29-year-old Brittany Russell. A jury last month found the Dayton man guilty of charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and child endangering.
The Middletown woman’s body was found inside her car in the parking lot of a Dayton apartment complex in February 2016. Her infant daughter was found unharmed, strapped in her car seat, with the car and its heater running. The prosecutor’s didn’t comment on a motive.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 25, 2017 midnight
Ohio man gets life in slaying, dismemberment of his neighbor
- October 25, 2016 midnight
Man gets life in 2 fatal shootings
- August 7, 2017 10:14 a.m.
Death of girl hurt as a baby may prompt more charges for dad
- October 28, 2016 11:48 a.m.
Driver convicted for fatal crash during SW Ohio police chase
- August 5, 2017 midnight
Man sent to prison for slaying over parking space
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.