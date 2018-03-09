MCCTC STEM students advance in NASA project

CANFIELD — Some students believe that the solution to navigating the surface of Mars is found floating here on Earth.

The NASA Mars Rover Project gave 10 school districts the chance to design models that could contribute to a rover being sent into space in 2020. Of the 20 teams in the Valley STEM Academy at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, one advanced.

“I’m so proud of them,” said STEM coordinator Rachel Young. “I just showed them the stuff, and I pulled them back into the lab and they worked independently.” Freshmen Kegan Wormley and Justin Culp were the sole team from the STEM Academy to advance in the rover project.

