Judge weighs media cost for police video from Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS
A Nevada judge says he’ll decide this week how much media companies should have to pay to get police videos and 911 calls about the Las Vegas mass shooting that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti acknowledged Wednesday that Las Vegas police have been asked since Oct. 1 to respond to a massive document request by several media companies, including The Associated Press.
Associated Press
