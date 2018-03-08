Investigating shooting

WARREN

City police continue investigating a shooting in which a 27-year-old Youngstown man was shot in the leg while walking along Tod Avenue Southwest near Fifth Street.

He told police he was walking on Tod at 6:30 p.m. Monday and noticed a black car passing him with three or four males inside.

He heard four shots coming from the vehicle and he ran, thinking the shots were directed at other people nearby. When he reached a relative’s house, he discovered his lower leg was bleeding.