Indiana Legislature passes abortion bill

March 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Legislature on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk that would require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state.

Though the bill is not as expansive as Indiana abortion laws passed in recent years – some of which have been thrown out in court – debate has unfolded along familiar lines.

Supporters said it’s necessary to make sure abortions are performed safely.

Opponents, meanwhile, argued it would allow big-government meddling in personal affairs, while miring medical providers – and not just abortion clinics – in bureaucratic red tape.

