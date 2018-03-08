Indiana Legislature passes abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS
The Indiana Legislature on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk that would require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state.
Though the bill is not as expansive as Indiana abortion laws passed in recent years – some of which have been thrown out in court – debate has unfolded along familiar lines.
Supporters said it’s necessary to make sure abortions are performed safely.
Opponents, meanwhile, argued it would allow big-government meddling in personal affairs, while miring medical providers – and not just abortion clinics – in bureaucratic red tape.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 7, 2017 midnight
Oregon officials approve measure requiring insurers to cover abortion
- December 9, 2016 12:09 a.m.
2 bills to restrict abortions headed to Kasich's desk
- December 17, 2016 midnight
Gov. Kasich is right, wrong on anti-abortion measures
- January 24, 2017 midnight
Marking Roe v. Wade anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump
- September 11, 2017 midnight
Dispute over abortion clinic to be argued in Ohio Supreme Court
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.