ID of boy hit by train

EAST PALESTINE

City police released the identity of a 16-year-old boy who was killed after being struck by a train Tuesday night.

Police Chief James Brown told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the department is still investigating, but believe Ethan Ferguson was hit by a Norfolk & Southern train between North Pleasant Drive and James Street shortly after 6 p.m.

As of Wednesday, police believe Ferguson’s death was an accident. Grief counseling was available in the Wellsville schools as well as East Palestine Junior-Senior High School, the television station reported.