METRO DIGEST || Help find runaway
NEW MIDDLETOWN
New Middletown Police seek the public’s help to find a runaway 15-year-old girl last seen Feb. 27.
Mandy Constable is a female, 125 pounds, 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a mint green jacket.
A news release described her as a habitual runaway, but said she typically returns home after a day or two.
Anyone with information should contact New Middletown Police at 330-542-2234.
