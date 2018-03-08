Four men facing drug charges in Warren raids

WARREN

Two men will be arraigned today on felony drug trafficking charges, and charges are pending against two other men, after police searched three homes Saturday and confiscated drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The raids were conducted at 2734 Brier St. S.E,. 2739 Brier St. S.E., and 1612 Jackson St. S.W.

At 2739 Brier, officers with the Warren Street Crimes Unit Tactical Entry Team found 39 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of heroin, a digital scale and $2,930 in cash.

Antwon D. Williams, 36, of Fourth Street Southwest, was taken to the jail and charged with cocaine trafficking and heroin trafficking.

At 2734 Brier, they confiscated a handgun, suspected heroin, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Two suspects were released pending further investigation from that address because of health issues, and charges will be filed later, police said.

At 1612 Jackson St., police seized 15 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected heroin, a digital scale, three handguns and $1,670 in cash.

Norman A. Miller, 31, of Jackson Street S.W., was taken to the Trumbull County jail and charged with cocaine trafficking and heroin trafficking.