Former Trump campaign chairman pleads not guilty to charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman has pleaded not guilty on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud.

Paul Manafort did not speak during the Thursday arraignment at a northern Virginia courthouse. A trial date of July 10 has been set, four months earlier than the defense had wanted.

The grand jury indictment in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, accuses Manafort of hiding from the Internal Revenue Service tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine.

The charges are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

Most of the charges against Manafort had been filed in the District of Columbia. But prosecutors say they were required to bring these charges to Virginia because they lacked venue in the nation’s capital.