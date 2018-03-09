First lady meets with school shooting survivor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Melania Trump has met with a survivor of last month's deadly shooting at a South Florida high school.

The first lady posted a series of photographs and a brief video of today's meeting with Kyle Kashuv on her @FLOTUS Twitter account. Kashuv survived the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 students and staff. He also met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Mrs. Trump tweeted: "Wonderful to meet @KyleKashuv today. His message of unity is one we should all share. Thank you for visiting us at the @WhiteHouse & hope you enjoyed your surprise meeting with @potus! Wishing you much success w @TheReachOutApp."

Kashuv tweeted he showed the president and first lady an app that lets students reach students.