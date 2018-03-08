Facebook to put $750M data center near Atlanta

ATLANTA

Facebook is investing $750 million over the next five years to build a huge data center outside of Atlanta as the demand for data storage continues to increase.

Gov. Nathan Deal made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday, a week after Georgia lawmakers made national news for punishing Delta Air Lines over its decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

The social media giant’s 9th U.S. data center will be built in Newton County, about 45 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The Menlo Park, Calif., company has been adding data centers in the U.S. and internationally to handle the growing number of photos, videos and additional digital content from its 2 billion users.