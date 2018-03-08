Consent decree
EAST LIVERPOOL
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a final consent decree with S.H. Bell Co. of East Liverpool requiring the business to monitor and take measures to reduce manganese emissions from its 92-acre raw products storage and material-handling facility that spans the Pennsylvania-Ohio border in Ohioville, Pa., and East Liverpool.
Under the consent decree, S.H. Bell is required to take measures to provide both immediate and long-term reductions in fugitive manganese emissions.
Staff/wire reports
