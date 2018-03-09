Columbiana magistrate likely to be named to vacant appellate court slot

YOUNGSTOWN — A Columbiana County Common Pleas Court magistrate is expected to be named shortly to a vacant seat on the 7th District Court of Appeals.

Kathleen Bartlett of North Jackson, a Columbiana County court magistrate for the past 12 years, was the only person to apply for the open position.

The Mahoning County Republican Party was conducting a screening process and was to recommend finalists to Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, who will select the person to fill the remainder of Judge Mary DeGenaro’s term on the court of appeals.

