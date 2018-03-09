Campbell water rates likely to increase next year
CAMPBELL — City council members met this afternoon for a special meeting to discuss the city's 2018 budget and learned the cwater department operated at a deficit for the third year in a row. That prompted council to call on Mayor Nick Phillips to raise water rates to erase the deficit.
The raise is likely to be a $2 increase to the variable-use rate. Phillips said he'd meet with Joe Tovarnak, the city's water superintendent, to discuss how to best implement the increases but said the increases would be to the variable rate and not the fixed-service rate.
