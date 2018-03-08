Burlington expands
WARREN
Burlington Stores is opening a new store at 2230 Niles-Cortland Road SE on March 23. At 9:30 a.m., the retailer will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, the first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote, and there will be opportunities for gift card giveaways, kids' activities and popcorn.
